New Queen Creek shopping center almost fully leased, anchored by major retailer

The Vineyard Towne Center will feature Sprout's and Target as the anchor stores
Suite 6 Architecture + Planning
The Vineyard Towne Center will bring 260,000 square feet of new stores, grocers and restaurants to Queen Creek.
Posted at 8:46 AM, May 11, 2023
QUEEN CREEK, AZ — Phoenix-based Vestar's new shopping center in Queen Creek has grown with more tenants and will total 260,000 square feet at the northwest corner of Gantzel and Combs roads.

The retail developer said this week that Target Corp. will anchor the new Vineyard Towne Center in a 147,000-square-foot store that's expected to open by the spring of 2025.

This will accompany the other major retailer at the center, Sprouts Farmers Market, which will occupy a 23,256-square-foot space and open this July. Vineyard Towne Center is currently 85% leased.

“With Target and Sprouts, we’re confident this commercial center will become a top shopping destination for the booming Queen Creek community," said Jeff Axtell, executive vice president of development at Vestar, in a statement.

