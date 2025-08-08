Arena 23 in Chandler turns classic sports into high-tech, hands-on games

CHANDLER, AZ — From slam dunks to virtual snow skiing, a new sports-themed attraction in Chandler is letting guests play it all under one roof.

Arena 23 bills itself as Arizona’s first indoor Sports Amusement Park, featuring eight sports simulators — including football, basketball, baseball, boxing, tennis, soccer, and more.

Guests purchase points on RFID wristbands to access games, with prices ranging from one to six points per activity. No time limits apply.

Located near Arizona Avenue and Warner Road, Arena 23 is open daily with extended weekend hours.

Arena 23 is located at 2031 N Arizona Ave Suite 15, Chandler.

