Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Arena 23 in Chandler turns classic sports into high-tech, hands-on games

Arena 23 Chandler.png
Arena 23 Chandler
Arena 23 Chandler.png
Posted
and last updated

CHANDLER, AZ — From slam dunks to virtual snow skiing, a new sports-themed attraction in Chandler is letting guests play it all under one roof.

Arena 23 bills itself as Arizona’s first indoor Sports Amusement Park, featuring eight sports simulators — including football, basketball, baseball, boxing, tennis, soccer, and more.

Guests purchase points on RFID wristbands to access games, with prices ranging from one to six points per activity. No time limits apply.

Located near Arizona Avenue and Warner Road, Arena 23 is open daily with extended weekend hours.

Arena 23 is located at 2031 N Arizona Ave Suite 15, Chandler. Click here for more information.

—----

More Things to Do stories:
Shaquille O'Neal

Things To Do

Shaq is bringing his ‘Bass All-Stars’ DJ competition to Chandler

Nicole Gutierrez
Zaxby's

Things To Do

Zaxby's announces grand opening of first Arizona location

Nicole Gutierrez
Desert Diamond Arena completes its $42 million renovation to transform into a 'music mecca.'

Things To Do

Desert Diamond Arena completes its $42 million renovation

Nicole Gutierrez

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen