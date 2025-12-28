One person dies in two-vehicle crash Saturday night in El Mirage

EL MIRAGE, AZ — One person has died after a crash Saturday night near Dysart Road and Sweetwater Avenue in El Mirage.

El Mirage police say officers were called to the two-vehicle crash around 10:18 p.m.

Six people were evaluated at the scene, and five were taken to local hospitals. One of those hospitalized later died, according to police.

The conditions of the other people involved have not been released.

Police have not identified anyone involved, including the person who died.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.