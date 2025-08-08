Wienerschnitzel will open inside select Walmart stores in the U.S., including one in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — Wienerschnitzel announced plans to expand its brand with six new restaurant locations inside Walmart!

The hot dog fast-food chain plans to open restaurants by fall 2025 in the following cities:



Tempe, Arizona

Reno, Nevada

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Bakersfield, California

Puyallup, Washington

Alamogordo, New Mexico

“I’ve been with Wienerschnitzel for over a decade now, and I’ve seen firsthand the immense growth and evolution it has undergone,” said Ted Milburn, Director of Franchise Development, in a news release. “These non-traditional formats allow us to modernize our footprint, bring our iconic flavors to new audiences, and reinforce the brand’s relevance in today’s evolving retail and dining landscape. Growing inside these Walmart locations significantly expands our reach and opens the door for franchisees to tap into high-traffic locations with built-in demand.”

Walmart has two locations in Tempe, but Wienerschnitzel has not yet announced which store will get the in-store restaurant.

Said new release shared that the company plans to expand beyond Walmart and is “actively pursuing a range of non-traditional venues” like airports, military bases, food courts, theme parks, and convenience stores.