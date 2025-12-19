Ring in 2026 with this list of New Year's Eve events and specials across the Valley

PHOENIX — Looking to celebrate and welcome 2026 in style? Check out our list of upcoming events and festivities to mark on your calendar.

As part of The Phoenix Symphony's Holiday Series Special Series, Stuart Chafetz will host a captivating evening celebrating legendary voices like Tina Turner, Steely Dan, and Chappell Roan. Guests will enjoy a complimentary glass of champagne or sparkling cider to toast the season.

The celebration begins at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 31.

Address: Symphony Hall [75 N 2nd St] in Phoenix

Pratt Brothers New Year's Eve 2026 Celebration

From 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on December 31, attendees can enjoy a variety of holiday festivities including a town-wide celebration, gingerbread house light show, train rides, a parade, performances, a 10 p.m. countdown with a boot drop, and more!

Ticket prices vary; more information can be found here.

Address: 5700 W North Loop Rd in Chandler

This is a 21+ event featuring live performances across multiple stages and interactive entertainment all night long. Each ticket includes lite bites from 8–11 p.m., festive party favors, a midnight champagne toast, and two drink tickets to welcome the new year in style. Guests are encouraged to come dressed in their finest Gatsby-inspired attire.

The ball takes place on Wednesday, December 31, from 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Ticket prices start at $99.

Address: 1121 N 2nd St in Downtown Phoenix

The ‘Black Tie Burlesque NYE Party’ on December 31 offers a full-venue takeover with live music, immersive performances, a night market, a rooftop silent disco at Anchor 525, and a countdown to 2026, with VIP admission including early entry, guaranteed stage-side seats, complimentary champagne, and late-night treats.

Ticket prices start at $100.

Address: 525 S Central Ave in Phoenix

New Year’s Eve at Buck & Rider

Celebrate New Year’s Eve at any Buck & Rider location with all-day raw bar and champagne specials, a complimentary midnight toast and party favors, and hourly raffle drawings on December 31 from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Reservations can be made here.

Pedal Haus Brewery’s Downtown Phoenix will be throwing its end-of-the-year bash once again!

December 31 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., guests can enjoy a DJ, a midnight champagne toast, and drink specials, with tickets available for general admission and VIP tables. Reservations can be made here.

Address: 214 E Roosevelt St, Suite 4, in Phoenix

New Year’s Eve Celebration at Toca Madera Scottsdale takes place on Wednesday, December 31, from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. The price ranges from $150 to $165, plus tax and a 20% gratuity.

The establishment requests that all diners adhere to a two-hour dining window to ensure a smooth experience for everyone.

Reservations can be made here.

Address: 4736 N Goldwater Blvd in Scottsdale

Keep this free fun in mind: ABC15 is highlighting some of the best viewer-submitted festive house displays this season on our interactive map of Valley holiday lights, celebrating local neighborhoods' beautiful, free-to-enjoy decorations!

Discover some of the Valley’s festive homes and displays on our interactive map right here.

