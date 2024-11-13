New Biltmore Fashion Park ownership prompts new tenants and ‘redevelopment plans’

PHOENIX — Biltmore Fashion Park is now owned by RED Development and the new ownership has brought in new tenants and ‘redevelopment plans' to the luxury outdoor shopping and dining destination in Phoenix.

The new acquisition by the local commercial real estate company means a "new mixed-use development and design revitalization” is in the works.

RED Development RED Development has become the fourth owner of Biltmore Fashion Park, according to a news release.

“The redevelopment will enhance the prestigious corner of 24th Street and Camelback by creating a vibrant mixed-use destination that will feature new residential offerings, upscale hotel accommodations, and state-of-the-art office space,” read a news release sent to ABC15 by a company representative. “Biltmore Fashion Park will also undergo a strategic revitalization to bring the property back to its roots with a modern twist on mid-century design.”

ABC15 reached out to RED Development to ask about the ‘redevelopment’ and upcoming plans for the upscale outdoor shopping destination but the company “respectfully [passed] on the interview opportunity.”

There are currently three new tenants on the horizon:



PILLAR will open to the public on Friday, November 15, with a grand opening celebration from 5 to 7 p.m. with the presence of the Arizona Cardinals cheerleaders ‘and bites from POMO Pizzeria.’

Apex Tailoring is set to open this December.



Warby Parker is set to open in March of 2025.

Biltmore Fashion Park address: 2502 E Camelback Rd in Phoenix.

The video in the player above showcases some of the best things to do in the Valley this November. Read more about it here.