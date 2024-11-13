Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

New Biltmore Fashion Park ownership prompts new tenants and ‘redevelopment plans’

The newest tenant to the luxury outdoor shopping destination opens this November
This monthly “Things To Do” (Part 1) special is sponsored by Visit Sonora. The cool weather brings even ‘cooler’ events to the Valley! ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez brings you an insider’s look at what events are coming to our communities in November.
Biltmore Fashion Park.
Posted

PHOENIX — Biltmore Fashion Park is now owned by RED Development and the new ownership has brought in new tenants and ‘redevelopment plans' to the luxury outdoor shopping and dining destination in Phoenix.

The new acquisition by the local commercial real estate company means a "new mixed-use development and design revitalization” is in the works.

RED Development has become the fourth owner of Biltmore Fashion Park, according to a news release.
RED Development has become the fourth owner of Biltmore Fashion Park, according to a news release.

“The redevelopment will enhance the prestigious corner of 24th Street and Camelback by creating a vibrant mixed-use destination that will feature new residential offerings, upscale hotel accommodations, and state-of-the-art office space,” read a news release sent to ABC15 by a company representative. “Biltmore Fashion Park will also undergo a strategic revitalization to bring the property back to its roots with a modern twist on mid-century design.”

ABC15 reached out to RED Development to ask about the ‘redevelopment’ and upcoming plans for the upscale outdoor shopping destination but the company “respectfully [passed] on the interview opportunity.”

There are currently three new tenants on the horizon:

  • PILLAR will open to the public on Friday, November 15, with a grand opening celebration from 5 to 7 p.m. with the presence of the Arizona Cardinals cheerleaders ‘and bites from POMO Pizzeria.’

Biltmore Fashion Park address: 2502 E Camelback Rd in Phoenix.

More Things to Do stories:
Brian Bell, Rivers Cuomo, Patrick Wilson, Scott Shriner

Things To Do

November Nights at Chase Field: check set times, tickets, parking and more

Nicole Gutierrez
Weekend Events Nov. 15-17.png

Things To Do

Things to do: Canal Convergence, November Nights, pizza festival, Mariah Carey

Zack Perry
A Huey Magoo's Chicken Tenders storefront.

Things To Do

Huey Magoo's is expanding to AZ, 12 new restaurants are planned for the Valley

Nicole Gutierrez

The video in the player above showcases some of the best things to do in the Valley this November. Read more about it here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen