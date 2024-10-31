November events: Día De Los Muertos Festival, Imaginarium, Dino’s Git Down, Ember Lounge, and more

GLENDALE, AZ — The cool weather brings even ‘cooler’ events to the Valley! ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez brings you an insider’s look at what events are coming to our communities in November.

November 2 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

What to expect: A community ofrenda, live music and entertainment, food trucks, arts & crafts vendors, and more. This event is family-friendly and free to the public.

Where: Avondale Goodyear Farms Historic Cemetery [3900 N Santa Fe Trail] in Avondale.

Open now until November 10, Tuesday - Sunday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

What to expect: An interactive light experience for all ages with more than five million lights, more than 10 ‘fully immersive experience zones,’ and more. Tickets start at $21.

Where: Phoenix Premium Outlets [4976 Premium Outlets Way] in Chandler.

November 8 – January 12, reservations are required for the experience.

What to expect: Immersive holiday experience that’s 21+ to experience, has chef-driven bites, craft cocktails, and has a ‘high definition’ projection show. The dome also has a new ‘Dome After Dark’ experience.

also has a new ‘Dome After Dark’ experience. Where: Desert Ridge Marketplace [21001 N. Tatum Blvd.] in Phoenix.

November 15 [9 a.m. to 7 p.m.] and the 16 th [9 a.m. to 3 p.m.]

[9 a.m. to 3 p.m.] What to expect: Free admission, Family-friendly, Chevy/GMC truck & car show [ no registration, just line up and pull in], more than 200 vendor booths are on-site, and more!

Where: State Farm Stadium [1 Cardinals Dr] in Glendale.

November 16: Doors open at noon, the last act is set to perform at 9:45 p.m.

What to expect: Chase Field will host ‘November Nights’ this fall! The one-day music festival will feature the following bands: Weezer, Sublime, Third Eye Blind, Rebelution, The Head and the Heart, Violent Femmes, and DJ Z-Trip & Friends.

Tickets are on sale at NovemberNights.com.

Where: Chase Field [401 E Jefferson St] in Phoenix.

November 16, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

What to expect: ‘Arizona Only Craft Beer, Spirits, Ciders, Hard Seltzers, and more,' according to the organization. Ticket prices vary, and there are general admission, VIP, and Designated Driver costs.

Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick [7555 N. Pima Rd.] in Scottsdale.

Desert Botanical Garden events

1201 N. Galvin Parkway in Phoenix



Dog Days at the Garden

When: November 2, 9, 16, and 23 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Cost: Included with membership or general admission.

Sunset Yoga

When: Thursdays, Nov. 7, 14, 21 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Cost: member $19.95 and general public $29.95



VISIT SONORA: Visit Sonora is an ABC15 Arizona sponsor.

Looking to get out of the Valley for some adventure? Here's a short list of what the state of Sonora in Mexico has to offer:



AUCTIONS TO “KEEP PRESCOTT LIT”

Friends of Jersey Lilly Saloon in Prescott need the community’s support to make Arizona's official Christmas City sparkle for the annual courthouse lighting.

“So, this is the 70th annual Courthouse Lighting, it's a big part of the community. You've got years and years of traditions for families that come up. Honestly, that night, there's 40,000 people out there and they're from all over the state,” said Josh Makrauer, owner of Jersey Lilly Saloon, to ABC15. It costs $125,000 to light Prescott's historic Yavapai County Courthouse and Friends of Jersey Lilly Saloon is the single largest contributor. “Last year we did 79,200. I would absolutely love to see $100,000 this year. If at all possible,” said Makrauer.

