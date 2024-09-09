‘November Nights’ music festival to bring Weezer, Sublime, Third Eye Blind, more to Chase Field

PHOENIX — Chase Field will host ‘November Nights’ this fall! The one-day music festival will feature the following bands: Weezer, Sublime, Third Eye Blind, Rebelution, The Head and the Heart, Violent Femmes, and DJ Z-Trip & Friends.

Nothing beats those Arizona November Nights. 🏜️



Don't miss out on our inaugural music fest this November! Tickets go on sale to the public Friday: https://t.co/D9atcegKHq pic.twitter.com/YQ9lMFiqR4 — Chase Field (@ChaseField) September 9, 2024

This fall music event is set to be a reoccurring event at Chase Field!

“These bands collectively bring generations of music to the stage, offering something for everyone. Pairing that nostalgia with a beautiful November day and night under the stars is exactly the way to kickoff our first-ever November Nights and grow it into an event fans look forward to every year,” said Derrick Hall, President, CEO & General Manager of the Arizona Diamondbacks, in a news releases sent to ABC15.

WHAT TO KNOW



Tickets go on sale Friday, September 13 at 10 a.m. MST at NovemberNights.com.

“Presales will begin on Wednesday, September 11. Followers of Chase Field on social media will receive exclusive pre-sale access,” read a news release.

Tickets will start at $40. VIP packages will be available and will include “beverages, access to exclusive bars and lounges, exclusive festival merchandise, dedicated entry to the ballpark and more.” Three distinct VIP packages will be available.

Date to save: Saturday, November 16.

Event venue: Chase Field [401 E Jefferson St] in Phoenix.

The video in the player above showcases some of the best things to do in the Valley this September. Read more about it right here.