‘November Nights’ music festival to bring Weezer, Sublime, Third Eye Blind, more to Chase Field

Here’s what to know about the Phoenix music festival
This monthly “Things To Do” (Part 1) special is sponsored by Visit Sonora. New month, more fun! September brings free affordable fun and must-see tours stopping in the Valley! ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez brings you an insider’s look at what these events will bring to our communities.
WEEZER
PHOENIX — Chase Field will host ‘November Nights’ this fall! The one-day music festival will feature the following bands: Weezer, Sublime, Third Eye Blind, Rebelution, The Head and the Heart, Violent Femmes, and DJ Z-Trip & Friends.

This fall music event is set to be a reoccurring event at Chase Field!

“These bands collectively bring generations of music to the stage, offering something for everyone. Pairing that nostalgia with a beautiful November day and night under the stars is exactly the way to kickoff our first-ever November Nights and grow it into an event fans look forward to every year,” said Derrick Hall, President, CEO & General Manager of the Arizona Diamondbacks, in a news releases sent to ABC15.

  •  Tickets go on sale Friday, September 13 at 10 a.m. MST at NovemberNights.com.
  • “Presales will begin on Wednesday, September 11. Followers of Chase Field on social media will receive exclusive pre-sale access,” read a news release.

Tickets will start at $40. VIP packages will be available and will include “beverages, access to exclusive bars and lounges, exclusive festival merchandise, dedicated entry to the ballpark and more.” Three distinct VIP packages will be available.

  • Date to save: Saturday, November 16.
  • Event venue: Chase Field [401 E Jefferson St] in Phoenix.
