‘Thank you for being a part of our journey,’ Ambrogio15 closes its Biltmore Fashion Park restaurant

PHOENIX — Ambrogio15, the recently opened ‘modern Italian’ restaurant at Biltmore Fashion Park, has announced the closure of its Phoenix location.

Ambrogio15 Ambrogio15 in Phoenix.

ABC15 reached out to the San Diego-based restaurant regarding the sudden Valley closure and received the following statement on behalf of Giacomo Pizzigoni, owner of the Ambrogio15 Restaurant Group:

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of Ambrogio15. We are incredibly grateful for the amazing support we’ve received from the neighborhood and our loyal customers. At this point, we’ve made the difficult decision to focus our energies on our locations in the San Diego market, where we are continuing to grow and strengthen our presence. While this chapter is coming to an end, we look forward to the possibility of new projects, including a fresh concept in Arizona when the time is right. Thank you for being a part of our journey — your support has meant everything to us." Giacomo Pizzigoni, Owner of Ambrogio15 Restaurant Group

Ambrogio15 had taken over the space formerly occupied by California Pizza Kitchen at Biltmore Fashion Park.

The restaurant recently celebrated its first anniversary back in February.

