Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Ambrogio15 eatery wants to bring 'contemporary' Italian food to Phoenix

Ambrogio15.jpg
Grace Stufkosky
Menu items from Ambrogio15.
Ambrogio15.jpg
Posted at 8:52 AM, Feb 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-16 10:52:50-05

Ambrogio15, a new Italian restaurant that's set to open this week at the Biltmore Fashion Square, is looking to add a new take on Italian food to the Valley.

The Ambrogio15 Restaurant Group was founded seven years ago in California when co-owners Andrea Burrone and Giacomo Pizzigoni opened a casual pizzeria, but with a “paper-thin” crust that was a little more on the healthy and gourmet end. The duo also opened a more traditional restaurant and then in 2023 they opened a fine dining location in San Diego.

The new Phoenix restaurant, located in the space formerly occupied by the California Pizza Kitchen, will be similar to its other restaurants — but it will also be different from the rest.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61