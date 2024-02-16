Ambrogio15 eatery wants to bring 'contemporary' Italian food to Phoenix

Ambrogio15, a new Italian restaurant that's set to open this week at the Biltmore Fashion Square, is looking to add a new take on Italian food to the Valley.

The Ambrogio15 Restaurant Group was founded seven years ago in California when co-owners Andrea Burrone and Giacomo Pizzigoni opened a casual pizzeria, but with a “paper-thin” crust that was a little more on the healthy and gourmet end. The duo also opened a more traditional restaurant and then in 2023 they opened a fine dining location in San Diego.

The new Phoenix restaurant, located in the space formerly occupied by the California Pizza Kitchen, will be similar to its other restaurants — but it will also be different from the rest.

