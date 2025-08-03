Adults with disabilities conquer 220-mile Grand Canyon rafting adventure

A group of adults with disabilities recently completed an extraordinary challenge, rafting 220 miles down the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon over ten days.

For Kelley Parker, staying still is the real challenge. The above-the-knee amputee was one of several Ability360 athletes who proved that disabilities don't define limitations during this summer's epic adventure.

"There's an opportunity to go down the Grand Canyon, sign me up," Parker said.

Parker lives for active moments, whether she's riding a Harley to see the country on two wheels or wakeboarding across Arizona's lakes. So when the opportunity came to raft the mighty Colorado River for a ten-day, 220-mile journey, not even challenging weather conditions could deter her.

"If we didn't have rain, we wouldn't see the waterfalls coming down the side of Grand Canyon, which was epic," Parker said.

Parker maintains her active lifestyle despite surviving a devastating crash in 2019 that ultimately led to the amputation of her right leg.

"My leg was faced around so my toes were facing me in the car, and I looked down and I knew at that point I was probably going to lose my leg," Parker said.

The accident happened in her neighborhood while she was driving to the grocery store when she collided with a dually truck. Doctors attempted to save her leg through 27 surgeries, but complications eventually made amputation necessary.

"And I can remember this very poignantly in that hospital bed, this will not define my life," Parker said.

While learning to use a powered prosthetic leg as an above-the-knee amputee, Parker stayed committed to her active lifestyle with help from Ability360's recreational therapy program.

This opened doors for her to try adaptive mountain biking, sled hockey, and ultimately, tackle the Grand Canyon's challenging terrain and waters this summer.

Parker was joined by several other adults with disabilities on the trip, which was organized with adaptations by Ability360.

Each athlete on the journey had previously been told about their limitations by medical professionals, but this expedition demonstrated how they could determine their own abilities.

Though doctors once told Parker she might never run again, she remains undeterred.

"Still kind of navigating some fit issues, once I get that dialed in, my next goal is to run again," Parker said.

During the Grand Canyon expedition, each athlete was paired with a volunteer to help navigate the river and hikes. Grand Canyon white water outfitters supported the adventure by providing discounted adaptive equipment.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.