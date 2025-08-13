Goodyear tackles costly trash truck fires with new technology

GOODYEAR, AZ — Trash truck fires have become a nationwide problem, costing taxpayers millions of dollars in city equipment. The culprit? Improperly disposed lithium-ion batteries.

The City of Goodyear is taking action to protect public resources and community safety by implementing new technology to prevent these costly fires.

Ray Cruz is one of the few people picking up all of Goodyear's trash and recycling. As a driver for public works for the past four years, he's been helping keep West Valley communities clean in Goodyear and Avondale.

"About 8-9 tons," Cruz said when asked how much trash he picks up alone every day.

But Cruz has already experienced three trash truck fires – all caused by improperly disposed lithium-ion batteries.

"Worst case is we have to dump the load in a cul-de-sac, or somewhere safe in a dirt lot nearby," Cruz said.

Goodyear has already lost one trash truck because lithium-ion batteries ended up in the tonnage of collected garbage. These trucks can cost around $500,000 to fully replace and tens of thousands in taxpayer money to repair.

The batteries get smashed by the truck's hydraulics. Then that rechargeable toothbrush, vape pen, or even coin batteries, when cracked or punctured, cause thermal runaway, which can ignite cardboard or dry leaves – starting a fire in the truck.

This month, the City of Phoenix public works department posted a photo of a dumped garbage load in a neighborhood, reporting that another of their trucks caught fire.

Back in June, Peoria reported its fire department responded to 14 garbage truck fires over the past three years.

With Goodyear having three recent trash truck fires, they partnered with a thermal imaging camera company to help prevent them.

"What it's doing is looking through the material and looking through the heat source," said Adam Kurtz, solid waste superintendent.

Kurtz says a mounted camera in the truck will notify the driver when a trash load is over 200 degrees, allowing the driver to react sooner.

"Anything to buy us time to save that truck is worth it," Kurtz said.

Instead of throwing away batteries, residents can take them to Staples, Batteries Plus and Home Depot – a small effort that can prevent a literal dumpster fire and protect community resources.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.