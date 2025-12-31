Seven-year-old dies after Lake Havasu City campground crash

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ — A 7-year-old child died after being hit by a truck while riding an electric motorcycle at a Lake Havasu City campground on Tuesday.

The crash happened just after 4:45 p.m., according to the Lake Havasu City Police Department.

Police said a 72-year-old man was driving a truck at a slow speed through a campground aisle while preparing to turn into a campsite. The child, who was operating an electric motorcycle, attempted to pass the truck on the right side when the crash happened.

The child was taken to Havasu Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

Police said alcohol and drug impairment are not believed to be factors in the crash.

Lake Havasu police say they are continuing the investigation.