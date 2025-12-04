PD: Deadly hit-and-run crash prompts underage alcohol bust at Tempe Tavern

TEMPE, AZ — The Tempe Police Department is providing more information leading to a large bust of suspected underage drinking at a Tempe business.

On November 20, officers showed up at Tempe Tavern, located near McClintock Drive and Apache Boulevard, and found 249 underage individuals inside the bar.

Multiple arrests were made for violations, including possession of fake IDs, underage intoxication, and providing false information.

Tempe police officials say a deadly crash involving a 19-year-old driver prompted them to investigate the bar.

Just before 1:30 a.m. on September 14, an 18-year-old motorcyclist crashed with a self-driving car that was turning near Rural Road and Lemon Street. Moments later, he was hit by a white Chevrolet Camaro, whose driver left the scene.

Detectives were later able to locate the 19-year-old female driver in Tempe. Officials say she was not home when they arrived, but later turned herself in to police custody.

She is facing charges for failure to stop at a collision involving death.

During an investigation, police learned that on the night of the crash, the 19-year-old woman went to the Tempe Tavern just after 10 p.m. and left around 12:45 a.m.

Shortly after walking home, police say she got into her car and was involved in the deadly hit-and-run crash.

Police released photos they say show the 19-year-old inside the bar before the crash.

Authorities say the crash and continued complaints about underage entry at Tempe Tavern prompted Tempe PD to conduct two operations.

The first one was in April when more than 170 people were arrested.

During the November 20 operation, nearly 250 people were arrested and face various charges.

Authorities say Fire inspectors also documented at least one fire code violation and the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control is conducting a separate investigation.

"These operations are about safety, accountability, and preventing tragedies," said Tempe Police Chief Ken McKoy. "Ensuring compliance protects our community and helps prevent serious incidents. We remain committed to our core values of excellence, professionalism, and compassion."