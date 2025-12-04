MCAO files notice of intent for two suspects in connection with Mercedes Vega's death

PHOENIX — Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced a notice of intent on Wednesday that has been filed to seek the death penalty against two men in connection with Mercedes Vega's death.

Vega was found in a burning car off Interstate 10 near Tonopah in 2023.

Sencere Hayes and Cudjoe Young were both charged with first-degree murder, among other felony charges.

A third suspect has also been charged in Vega's death. At last check, Jared Gray was dealing with a separate criminal case in Georgia.

Court documents show that in October of 2020, Vega was the victim of an armed robbery in Phoenix.

Vega's parents told ABC15 their daughter ultimately picked suspect Cudjoe Young out of a lineup and even prepared a victim's impact statement before she was killed.

In May 2025, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office filed a notice of intent this week to seek the death penalty against Sencere Hayes.

“I believe the death penalty is an appropriate sentencing consideration for the jury for these two defendants,” said County Attorney Rachel Mitchell. “We will continue to pursue justice for Mercedes Vega and her family.”