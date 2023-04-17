Body found in burning car Monday on Interstate 10 near Tonopah

TONOPAH, AZ — A body was located in a burning car Monday morning on Interstate 10, just west of Tonopah.

At about 1:15 a.m., Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies were called to the area near Salome Road to assist with a death investigation.

Troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety were initially called to the area for a vehicle fire.

After the fire was put out, the body of an adult was located in the back seat. The person's identity hasn't been released.

MCSO is investigating and has not released any other details.

