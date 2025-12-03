Gilbert residents share concerns at third listening session over water rate hikes

GILBERT, AZ — In response to months of complaints about water rate hikes, the town of Gilbert has held a short series of listening sessions to hear from homeowners, including some who are paying hundreds of dollars more than expected.

Two sessions were held in November, with another on Wednesday, when residents gathered at the Santan Vista Water Treatment Plant.

City officials again heard from residents who say their bills have increased dramatically since a new utility billing system was implemented and rates were raised, issues ABC15 has covered extensively.

The city also offered facility tours at the water treatment plant, giving residents an inside look at their utilities.

