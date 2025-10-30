Gilbert residents seek Attorney General probe into water bill hikes

GILBERT, AZ — Some Gilbert residents are asking the Arizona Attorney General’s Office to formally investigate sharp increases in their water bills after complaints of sticker shock from bills that have tripled or even quadrupled in just a few years.

“This whole thing has been very, very questionable,” said Amy Bejarano, a Gilbert resident who received a water bill this year that was a dramatic increase over previous bills.

In her complaint, she alleges systemic utility rate increases, failures in the town’s water-metering system and a lack of consumer transparency.

“We note a severe lack of accountability,” she wrote in her complaint.

According to a letter she received back this week and shared with ABC15, the AG’s Office said its Environmental Protection Unit will determine what actions, if any, can be taken.

The AG’s office confirmed to ABC15 they have received complaints but declined further comment for now.

ABC15 reached out to the town for comment but did not immediately receive a response. Town officials have encouraged residents with questions about their bills to reach out to the town’s billing department.

They are also planning a series of listening sessions on water bills, the first scheduled from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, November 10, at Gilbert Town Hall.

This latest development comes as Gilbert residents packed council meetings twice this month , demanding answers to rising water bills.

“People are hurting,” Gilbert resident Bill Spence said at Tuesday’s meeting.

After the meeting, Gilbert Councilman Chuck Bongiovanni said he and two other councilmembers have requested a study session after an audit of water meters is finished. That audit is expected to start as early as next week. It’s unclear how long the audit will take.

Bongiovanni told ABC15 he wants the study session to re-evaluate water rates and all alternative options in funding infrastructure needs for water and sewer.

ABC15 is committed to finding the answers you need and holding those accountable. Submit your news tip to Investigators@abc15.com

Jessica Marlow, the town’s public works director, said at a meeting earlier this month that increases in water rates are vital to ensuring the town’s future water supply, including upgrades to the North Water Treatment Plant and nine new wells.

Town leaders have said several factors are driving up bills : phased-in increases over the past two years, new water meters and a new billing system that went into effect June 30. The new billing system didn’t automatically enroll residents into automatic billing. Marlow said that led to unpaid balances carrying over.

A water rate increase of 50% in April 2024 was followed by another 25% increase in April of this year. This was coupled with a $30 monthly increase in sewer rates the same month this year.

Another 25% increase in water rates is planned for April 2026.