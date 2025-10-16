Gilbert residents' frustrations over water costs boiling over

GILBERT, AZ — Some Gilbert residents are experiencing serious sticker shock, as they say their rates have multiplied to hundreds or sometimes thousands of dollars more than what they'd usually pay in just a matter of months.

The frustration boiled over at Tuesday's town council meeting, when residents flooded the packed chambers for a meeting that lasted over four hours.

The Town of Gilbert says several factors are driving up costs, including increased rates, tiered billing, water leaks, and a transition to a new billing portal. Some residents believe there has also been possible mismanagement of funds.

The town has ordered an independent audit to review the meters. Until it's complete, there will be no late fees and no service disconnections. But residents want more than audits as they also demand answers and relief.

"Why are people who are trying to produce food or have livestock on their properties getting beat up as badly as we are?" asked resident Darrell Grossen, who has more than 100 fruit trees on his property.

"We are in Arizona. We are in the desert. But if, you know, my ask is that I only be charged for what I'm actually using," explained Amy Bejarano, also a Gilbert resident. "And that's what the other residents, that's where all of us are at."

