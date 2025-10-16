Man dead, another seriously injured after shooting near 19th Street and Bell Road

PHOENIX — A man is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting in Phoenix Wednesday night.

Police say it happened near 19th Street and Bell Road just before 8 p.m.

A man who was found shot next to a house was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officials say another man was found on the roadway. He was treated by fire crews but died from his injuries.

Police tell ABC15 the shooting involved family members.

Officers were able to detain a man who was found nearby.

On Tuesday night, a teenager was shot and killed near 12th Street and Bell Road, while police say the two incidents aren't believed to be related. Police continue to investigate what led to both shootings.

No other suspects are outstanding at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.