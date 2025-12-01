One person in critical condition, suspect outstanding after Tempe Marketplace shooting

TEMPE, AZ — One person is in critical condition after a shooting at Tempe Marketplace on Monday morning.

Police were called to the scene near McClintock Drive and Rio Salado Parkway around 11 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

According to officials, one person is in critical condition, and the suspect is not in custody.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is the second shooting at a Tempe shopping center on Monday morning.

A couple of hours earlier, officers were called to a retail center, near Rural and Guadalupe roads, where two people were shot and critically wounded. The suspect in that incident stayed at the scene and was detained.