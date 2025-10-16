Phoenix closer to adopting new flood management plan to protect homes and streets

PHOENIX — After a string of strong monsoon storms across the Valley, the City of Phoenix is moving forward with a new plan to better protect homes and streets from flooding.

For one north Phoenix homeowner, that plan can’t come soon enough.

At the end of her quiet neighborhood street, Kristen Steiner-Graves owns the home neighbors now call “the flood house”. Every time it rains, water rushes down her street and straight toward her front door.

“Unfortunately, just the way the drainage is in this community, my house floods,” she said.

To fight back the water, Steiner-Graves has piled sandbags around her home, even blocking her garage.

“I haven’t been able to use my garage since June of 2022,” she said.

Fortunately, drier times may be approaching soon. The City of Phoenix is planning on making drainage improvements at the end of the road.

“What they will do is drop that side of the street, the water will go under the street, and pop up in the wash farther down,” Steiner Graves said. “So that should eliminate any flooding from my house.”

Her project is part of a much larger effort recently approved by the Phoenix Transportation, Infrastructure, and Planning Subcommittee. The 2025 Floodplain Management Plan spans 376 pages and outlines 34 action items designed to reduce flood risk citywide.

You can see the plan for yourself here.

“We don’t get storms often, but when we do get them, they’re very intense,” City engineer Eric Froberg said.

The new plan includes infrastructure upgrades, public flood safety workshops, and updated emergency response strategies, all aimed at making the city more resilient.

“To prepare for the inevitable flooding and rains we do have,” Froberg said. “Actually, hearing from the residents where there are problems, to help us solve those.”

The plan is submitted to FEMA to also help residents get discounts on flood insurance. Phoenix currently holds a Class 5 rating, meaning residents get a 25% discount on flood insurance through FEMA partnerships with insurance companies.

Until the project begins, Steiner-Graves is still stepping over sandbags every day just to get inside her home, but she’s hopeful the new plan will finally bring lasting change.

“So we can make it a safer place for everyone, because as we have seen over the last few rains we’ve had, we have a problem with flooding in Arizona.”Steiner-Graves said.

The 2025 Floodplain Management Plan now heads to the full Phoenix City Council for final approval.