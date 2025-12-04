Court documents reveal new insight into Gilbert Goons investigation

EAST VALLEY, AZ — It's been two years since Preston Lord was attacked, leaving a Queen Creek Halloween party. His death sparked a movement against teen violence and also brought to light the fear regarding a group, later classified as a hybrid criminal street gang, known as the "Gilbert Goons."

As the trial date approaches for the remaining six defendants accused of Preston's murder, some want their cases to be tried separately.

Counsel for Taylor Sherman, Talan Renner, Talyn Vigil, and Jacob Meisner are all filing motions to sever. At least one claiming multiple codefendants' affiliation with the gang would have a "harmful rub-off effect."

Gilbert Goons

ABC15 has reported on the community concern regarding the group for years, especially in the months following Preston's death.

In May 2024, multiple law enforcement agencies announced the group had been classified as a hybrid criminal street gang.

At the time, they would not name alleged members or tie specific teen violence incidents to the group.

ABC15 attempted to request Gang Member Information Cards for the Gilbert Goons from the Department of Public Safety, but our team was unable to obtain them.

ABC15 is committed to finding the answers you need and holding those accountable. Submit your news tip to Investigators@abc15.com

New court filings

As multiple defendants request their cases be separated for trial, some court records stress concern regarding evidence, including the term "Gilbert Goons."

"Here, there will be evidence about the 'Gilbert Goons' suspect group, which Talyn Vigil was not a part of and did not know," writes his counsel.

Talan Renner's attorneys, including the GMIC sheets for Meisner and William Owen Hines.

Hines is the only defendant, so far, to take a plea agreement. He is now serving 17 years behind bars, 12 for his role in Preston's case.

Renner's attorneys insist their client is not a member of the hybrid gang.

"At trial, the jury will hear evidence that codefendant Jacob Meisner is a member of the Gilbert Goons," wrote Renner's counsel. "The jury will also hear that sentenced codefendant William Owen Hines is a member of the Gilbert Goons."

ABC15 found GMIC sheets for both Meisner and Hines included in the filing, specifically listing Gilbert police as the agency. Those records also give behind the scenes look at how police investigated the group.

Detectives went through social media, messages, photos, videos, and even songs. The sheets note that the Gilbert Goons hang out spots included the parking garages in downtown Gilbert and the In-N-Out located in the San Tan Mall shopping center.

The sheets identify hand signals officers say were used by the group and name multiple other alleged members involved in other teen violence incidents covered by ABC15.

It also listed text messages that match with police reports ABC15 obtained in regard to an attack that happened at the In-N-Out in December 2022.

It also includes notes on an interview with Hines.

"William said the group would stand up for each other, describing if one person in the group had "Beef" with another person or group, then they would all 'Jump in' and fight the person or group," said the sheet.

Severance motions

"A motion to sever mainly is when you want your client separated from the other full defendants," said defense attorney Ben Taylor.

Taylor took ABC15's questions on the case after reviewing the motions to sever that were filed.

He is not affiliated with Preston's case.

One of the concerns repeatedly listed by the counsel for the four defendants who filed to separate their case, what's called a "rub-off" effect.

"What will happen is sometimes the jurors will sit there and listen to everything," said Taylor. "And when they're listening to everything, they are thinking that if one person is guilty, maybe everybody else is guilty and they're all together. This would rub off on the other people and make them look bad, too."

The various councils are also bringing up the difference defense that could be used, including finger-pointing at each other.

"Sometimes, I mean, you've seen cases that go into trial with multiple defendants," said Taylor. Six defendants is a lot, and a lot of times when you have one person pointing their finger at another person, that will cause the judge to sever the case, because you can't have a trial where defendants are blaming each other."

He said this could create a conflict of interest and make it hard for the defendants to get a fair trial.

"Basically right now, we're going to wait to see whether the Judge grants the motion to sever or keeps all the defendants together," said Taylor. "If the judge keeps all the defendants together, that means all of them would go to trial at the same time."

The six remaining defendants are charged with felony murder, but there are no gang charges involved in Preston's case.

The trial date is currently set for January 2026.

Jacob Meisner is due back in court next week for oral arguments as the battle over what will be allowed into a potential trial begins.

Vigil also has a court date this month, after being arrested for allegedly violating an order of protection while out of custody