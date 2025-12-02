Calls for justice at vigil for murdered White Mountain Apache teen

WHITERIVER, AZ — A birthday balloon flanks a sign that reads 'Justice for Tia' on the fence in front of Challistia Colelay's house.

Monday would have been the teen's 17th birthday, but instead of a party, there is a candlelight vigil.

Dozens of mourners released balloons, sang "Happy Birthday," and offered prayers for the grief-stricken family.

"She comes from love, kindness, so for this kind of injustice to happen to her is very devastating," said Jared Marquez, an advocate with Turtle Island Women Warriors, who is acting as a spokesperson for the Colelay family.

ABC15 is committed to finding the answers you need and holding those accountable. Submit your news tip to Investigators@abc15.com

The White Mountain Apache teen was reported missing in late October, and authorities found her body on November 3 in the Knots Landing area of Whiteriver.

No arrests have been made in the case, according to the BIA.

"To know that person may still be out in the community is even more devastating to the family, so justice to them is finding the person who committed this crime," Marquez said.

Challistia, nicknamed Tia, was the youngest child in a large family. Loved ones said she enjoyed painting, drawing, crafting, and outdoor activities.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs is working with White Mountain Apache Police Department to investigate the murder. The BIA is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for her death.

Police ask anyone with tips or information to call the BIA MMU hotline at 1-833-560-2065 or by email at OJS_MMU@bia.gov.