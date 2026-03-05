'We have to rebuild': AZ lawmakers hold hearing on DCS

PHOENIX — Dozens gathered at the Arizona State Capitol for a hearing focused on the state Department of Child Safety. The child welfare system has been under scrutiny after three high-profile murders of children known to DCS.

The hearing covered a wide range of topics and included a presentation from DCS Director Kathryn Ptak.

ABC15 launched its investigation DCS: State of Failure in 2025 after the murders of Emily Pike, Rebekah Baptiste, and Zariah Dodd.

Our team of investigators has covered a wide range of issues with DCS, including long wait times and missed calls at their hotline.

Wednesday, Director Ptak showed data and took questions on that topic, contract oversight, the number of missing children, and congregate care placement.

Ptak emphasized changes already made within the department when she spoke one-on-one with ABC15.

"I think we used some of the learning from some of these high-profile cases and have been able to make changes internally, quickly," said Ptak. "We're also working very closely with Senator Warner in the Senate and her bills that are a direct response to the findings of our review in the Baptiste case."

She said when it comes to the hotline, they have implemented a callback feature.

"So, if a teacher is calling and there's a wait time, we can call them back at a time that's better for them," said Ptak. "So, that way they're not hanging up and not able to report."

DCS, Ptak said, has also moved around staffing to have more people at the hotline.

ABC15 asked if she felt DCS could make changes and better protect kids here in the state.

"We are a learning organization," said Ptak. "We don’t have a crystal ball. We use the information we have to make the best decisions that we have always."

Ptak left the meeting after her presentation, but the hearing continued for hours.

The committee heard from all corners of the child welfare system, even former DCS employees and family law attorneys.

"You guys have the benefit of working against Goliath now," said one attorney, Jenniger Moshier. "Because Goliath gets too big at some point, right? And Goliath needs to be dismantled."

Presenters and even lawmakers raised their own concerns throughout the meeting.

"I’m not here to point fingers," said foster advocate Annika Robinson. "I’m here to offer solutions for real systemic change, because we don’t lack laws in Arizona. We lack enforcement, audibility compliance."

State Representative Walter Blackman serves as the Chair of the House Government Committee. For months, he's been calling for accountability and changes.

"Well, it’s not going to be the last step," said Rep. Blackman. "As you can see, there’s a lot to unpack here. It's been going on for years, decades."

He said real change means looking at resources, policies, laws, and enforcement.

Rep. Blackman said he expects it will take more than just one legislative session.

"A lot of folks don’t want to hear that we have to rebuild, but we need to because for 20 or so years it hasn’t worked," said Rep. Blackman. "So, we can’t keep going down the same road."

Rep. Blackman asked committee members to come back with enforcement solutions.

He also said they are going to have additional hearings and stakeholder meetings.