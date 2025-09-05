Inside ABC15's 'DCS: State of Failure' special coverage

DCS: State of Failure, which will last indefinitely, includes ongoing reporting and interviews from the station’s anchors and other journalists.

We’re launching DCS: State of Failure because too often, and for far too long, Arizona has failed to protect vulnerable children from abuse, neglect, and danger.

In recent months, our newscasts have been filled with a new batch of troubling deaths, including Rebecca Baptiste, Emily Pike, and Zariah Dodd. But problems go back as far as you want to look.

Follow the latest coverage here and learn more about the series in the player above.