DATA: The children in the care of DCS

As of the latest data, Arizona’s Department of Child Safety is caring for 8,305 children in out-of-home placements.

Ages range from newborns to young adults preparing for independent living.

The largest number live in Maricopa County simply due to population size, but several rural counties have nearly double the rate of children in state care.

Many think of licensed foster homes when it comes to state-managed care, yet most DCS children are placed in other arrangements — often with relatives, close family friends, or other familiar connections.

