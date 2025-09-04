Lawmakers hold closed-door meeting amid probe into DCS

PHOENIX — Lawmakers held a closed-door stakeholder meeting following the high-profile murders of three kids known to the Department of Child Safety.

Elected officials, law enforcement, and tribal leaders discussed crucial improvements to the child welfare system.

"There are some gaps, but we're working towards them," said Pascua Yaqui Tribe Councilman Jose-Enrique Saldana.

Not everyone who attended the meeting was ready to talk, but those who were called the discussion a good starting point.

"I feel that the meeting was very productive, and it was positive," said Senator Carine Werner.

The senator, who is the chair of the Health and Human Services Committee, spoke with ABC15 after the meeting.

"This was a closed-door meeting because we wanted the tribe to feel comfortable sharing and also hearing maybe things they didn't want to hear," said Senator Werner. "And I do believe that this was a very positive meeting, that the feedback from the tribes after the meeting was very positive."

While she said Emily Pike, Zariah Dodd, and Rebekah Baptiste's cases were addressed, a main point of discussion was group homes.

Emily was in the care of Tribal Social Services, but the San Carlos Apache teen was living at a group home in Mesa licensed by the state.

Both Emily and Zariah were reported missing from Valley group homes before they were found murdered.

"We did have group home staff at the table who were able to give some really good information," said Senator Werner.

Long-term reforms like culture, community, and security within group homes were discussed. Senator Werner said there were major steps forward when it comes to communication with the tribes.

"The tribes that were in the room and DCS have agreed to have MOU's and share information, and this is a huge step in the right direction," said Senator Werner. "So when a tribal child goes into DCS care, there will be an information packet on that child along with our picture that will go with them into whatever home or foster home they go into."

ABC15 spoke with other lawmakers about the Memorandum of Understanding on the topic of communication.

"We have 22 tribes, and we only have a few of them who have an MOU, meaning that they have a trusted and respectable communication with the Arizona Department of Child Safety," said Theresa Hatathlie.

The San Carlos Apache Tribe had representatives at the meeting. ABC15 reached out after our interviews to see where the tribe stands when it comes to an MOU with DCS.

"We are one of the four tribes that do have an MOU, so we do have communication and work together," said Pascua Yaqui Tribe Councilwoman Gloria Alvarez Gomez. "But you know, with anything, there is room for improvement."

Some of the other areas of improvement Senator Werner wants to focus on include the DCS hotline, along with staff training and retention.

She said that within six weeks, she hopes to hold another meeting and believes that it will not take place behind closed doors.