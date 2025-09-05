Judge moves forward with charges in Rebekah Baptiste murder case 

APACHE COUNTY, AZ — After a three-hour-long preliminary hearing, an Apache County Judge decided there was enough probable cause to move forward on all five charges against Richard Baptiste and his girlfriend, Anicia Woods.

A new amended complaint said the couple is charged with murder, multiple counts of child abuse, and two new charges of molestation.

At the hearing, the case agent with the Apache County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Kole Soderquist, took the stand, providing testimony for nearly two and a half hours.

Deputy Soderquist answered questions about reports from the investigation, including some ABC15 has obtained from the Navajo County Sheriff's Office.

MCSO, along with multiple other agencies, assisted with the investigation after Rebekah was found severely injured in Holbrook at the end of July. The 10-year-old died three days later at Phoenix Children's.

"Dr. Hubbard noted that his findings were consistent with child abuse, child sexual abuse and torture," said Deputy Soderquist.

The deputy detailed the injuries found on Rebekah, along with her two siblings. He also read portions of medical reports and said there are still outstanding test results after the Baptiste children went through exams.

For the first time, the public also learned more about the conditions inside the yurt where the family had moved in early July.

"At the time when we served the search warrant, when we entered the yurt, it was covered in clothes, trash all over the floor, along with animal feces," said Deputy Soderquist.

He also said there were mattresses on the floor, but Rebekah's siblings told investigators she had been sleeping on a padded mat.

The Baptistes had previously lived in a Phoenix apartment complex. Neighbors told ABC15 they were concerned about the physical punishments they witnessed, like being forced to run around the complex's yard.

Watch ABC15's previous coverage in the player above.

ABC15 is committed to finding the answers you need and holding those accountable. Submit your news tip to Investigators@abc15.com

In court Thursday, prosecutors asked the case agent to detail allegations of abuse within the Baptiste home. One instance was apparently reported to a gas station employee by Rebekah in late 2024.

"Yes, she had told the manager she was being abused by her stepmother, and so he called the police," said Deputy Soderquist.

The repeated reports made to the Department of Child Safety by the children's former school, Empower College Prep, were also brought up in court. Both prosecutors and Baptiste's defense attorney are asking about the reports.

"Some of the reports that I read were some that they didn't even take a report on, nor did they even go to the house to check on these children," said Deputy Soderquist.

DCS has said they are thoroughly reviewing Rebekah's case. In an exclusive interview with ABC15, the director of the department detailed the questions she has about the 10-year-old's case.

Defense attorneys had a chance to cross-examine Deputy Soderquist, focusing on the lack of an official cause of death. They also asked detailed questions about Rebekah's injuries and brought up statements made by neighbors.

The judge ultimately decided the case would move forward and there was probable cause for all five charges that Baptiste and Woods both face.

"I'm hurt," said Karl Hawkins, Rebekah's maternal grandpa. "I'm mad. I want justice and accountability not only for Richard and Anicia but DCS as well."

Karl Hawkins, Rebekah's maternal grandpa, was in the courtroom, clutching a rosary and stones Phoenix Children's had once given Rebekah.

"Just having to relive that in there, what her last moments were like, I just can't imagine," said Hawkins. "It's tough."

Only Baptiste's attorney, Benjamin Brewer, agreed to talk after. He described the case as "difficult".

ABC15 asked what he wants people to know after they see portions of the video from the hearing.

"Our country was based on an individual being presumed innocent, and it's hard when you have that much information," said Brewer. "It's going to be harder as time goes on. They are going to know more and make their decisions about guilt or innocence beforehand. But I would just encourage everyone to hold true to that presumption of innocence."

The couple will be back in court for their arraignment on Monday, September 8.