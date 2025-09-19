Know your rights: Families navigating the state's child welfare system

PHOENIX — ABC15 has launched a new investigation called DCS: State of Failure. Our team of investigators is looking into all aspects of Arizona's Department of Child Safety following the murders of three kids known to DCS.

Each child's case was very different.

Emily Pike, 14, was in the care of Tribal Social Services when she was reported missing and later found killed. The San Carlos Apache teen was living in a Mesa group home that was licensed by the state.

Zariah Dodd, 16, was also living in a Valley group home when she was reported missing and later found killed at a Phoenix park.

Rebekah Baptiste had been in the care of the state, but her father was eventually granted custody of the 10-year-old and her two siblings.

Deputies believe the young girl was murdered by her dad and his girlfriend in Apache County, after repeated allegations of abuse.

"It's alarming," said family law attorney DeeAn Gillespie Strub. "It's for those cases that this system exists. Why did that happen? I don't have the behind-the-scenes understanding, but I do know from my experience that too many resources are used justifying bad removals.

ABC15 created an email to listen to viewers regarding their experiences with DCS.

Dozens have shared their personal stories and questions about navigating the child welfare system. As our team goes through the dozens of emails, we sat down with Gillespie Strub.

She took questions on how parents can deal with situations if DCS shows up at their door.

"Parents need to document," said Gillespie Strub. "They have the right to record, and that important statute that talks about that thorough investigation, including those things that would refute the concern. Parents know what's happened. They know others that might know."

Gillespie Strub also shared changes she believes should be considered.

"We need to have greater accountability," said Gillespie Strub. "One of the break points in Arizona are really bad case reports, riddled with error. Start with the law. Train the investigators to follow the law. Have more seasoned people overseeing them. Have some due process checks.

There is also a section of DCS's website dedicated to filing a complaint with the department and how to escalate that complaint.

ABC15 wants to hear from you about your concerns. Send us an email at DCS@abc15.com