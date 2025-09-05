Department of Child Safety will take immediate action after stakeholders' meeting

PHOENIX — Arizona's Department of Child Safety will take immediate action involving foster group homes after a closed-door stakeholder meeting at the State Capitol on Wednesday.

State Senator Carine Werner, a Republican who chairs the Health and Human Services Committee, organized the meeting, which included child welfare advocates, foster care providers, police, and tribal leaders.

The meeting was designed to discuss DCS's failings and needs after the high-profile murders of three girls.

The immediate changes will include:

• Clearer Notification Rules: Drafting rule changes clarifying when and how group homes are required to

notify DCS and law enforcement if a youth runs from placement.

• Stronger Law Enforcement Partnerships: Sharing group home locations with local law enforcement to

encourage proactive engagement with youth and staff.

• Critical Information Packets: Creating a standardized "face sheet" for law enforcement to use if a child runs from a group home.

• Renewed Tribal Engagement: Re-establishing standing meetings with the San Carlos Apache Tribe and expanding outreach to other tribal nations.

• Licensing Transparency: Developing a mechanism to share DCS licensing actions with tribes that contract with licensed facilities.

"This is a step in the right direction, but it can't be the last," said Werner. "Arizona's children deserve a system that responds quickly, communicates clearly, and puts their safety first."

"The Department is working collaboratively with Senator Werner and the Governor’s Office to identify and implement changes to benefit Arizona’s children and families and has already taken steps to make the changes identified," a DCS spokesperson stated in an email to ABC15 on Thursday. "We look forward to working in partnership with the Legislature, community organizations, and all stakeholders to strengthen the child welfare system."

Governor Katie Hobbs did not send anyone from her office to Wednesday's meeting, but a spokesperson said they are in constant communication on this issue.