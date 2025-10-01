Trial date not yet set, new attorney appointed in Rebekah Baptiste murder case

APACHE COUNTY, AZ — Richard Baptiste and Anicia Woods were back in court this week as the case against them proceeds. They are both accused of the murder of 10-year-old Rebekah Baptiste, Richard's daughter.

Rebekah was found severely injured at the end of July in Holbrook and died just days later. The Baptiste family had recently moved from the Valley to a yurt in rural Apache County.

"I’m hearing that the autopsy that we are all waiting for isn’t going to be ready for another couple of months," said Woods' attorney R. John Lee in court Monday.

The lack of an autopsy was brought up Monday in court, but it was also discussed at a preliminary hearing earlier this month.

At that hearing, Baptiste was represented by Benjamin Brewer. On Monday, in court, Baptiste was appointed a new attorney.

This comes after a few weeks of legal back and forth.

Court records show a client of Baptiste's original counsel was listed on a witness list.

Those documents said the person was ultimately removed from the list, but Brewer believed this was still a conflict.

"Usually, you look and see if you have any conflicts before you take a case," said Attorney Ben Taylor. "But sometimes conflicts arise in the middle of the case, and you have to go to the Judge and ask to withdraw from the case."

Taylor is an attorney here in the Valley, but is not involved in this murder case.

ABC15 has received multiple questions regarding a trial and how quickly this case could reach that point.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

"A lot of times the Judge will set trial dates, but realistically, those trial dates don’t really happen," said Taylor. "These cases get continued. When you have a high-profile case, especially a murder case, this case could go another year, two, or three years."

For now, the couple will be back in court the first week of November.

"We might be starting to discuss trial dates, but mostly it’s a status conference," said Judge Garret Whiting in court.

Prosecutors told the judge they want to ensure the new attorney is caught up before a discussion about a potential trial date begins. The judge did tell the parties that they were currently looking at a May or June start for a trial.

ABC15 has reached out to Baptiste's new attorney, Bryce Hamlin, but we have not heard back yet.

DCS: STATE OF FAILURE

Rebekah’s case is one of three high-profile murders of children known to the Department of Child Safety.

"I do believe we will make some progress in legislation, particularly around the hotline," said State Senator Carine Werner.

ABC15 launched our investigation into DCS by sitting down with lawmakers eyeing reforms, including Senator Werner.

She serves as Chair of the Health and Human Services Committee and has direct oversight over DCS. Senator Werner said the department’s hotline is becoming a major focal point when it comes to potential reforms.

"In Rebekah Baptiste's case, you know, there were a lot of calls that went into the hotline over a period of time," said Senator Werner. "And I just wholeheartedly believe that if that employee had seen the entire history, different decisions would have been made, and maybe her life would have been spared."

Our team is continuing to follow up with lawmakers on what's next, and we are anticipating another stakeholder meeting being announced soon.