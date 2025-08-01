Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Apache County father, woman face murder charges in death of 10-year-old girl

A complaint obtained by ABC15 shows prosecutors, at one point, requested the two be held without bail
APACHE COUNTY — A 10-year-old girl has died after being found with "severe injuries," according to the Apache County Sheriff's Office.

On July 27, ACSO provided information stating that Holbrook police responded to the area near Highway 177 and Highway 180 for a young girl who was unresponsive.

ABC15 was told the girl was taken to the Little Colorado Medical Center in Winslow, Arizona, for treatment before being flown to Phoenix Children's hospital. ACSO confirmed the girl died on July 30, three days after the initial call.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner's website lists the young girl as Rebekah Baptiste, but ACSO's release did not confirm her name.

Rebekah Baptiste

The sheriff’s office said they served multiple search warrants while investigating what happened to the little girl. Police later arrested 32-year-old Richard Baptitse and 29-year-old Anicia Woods on multiple charges, including first-degree murder and child abuse.

A complaint obtained by ABC15 shows prosecutors, at one point, requested Richard and Woods be held without bail.

Multiple family members identified Richard as Rebekah's father, and Holbrook police told ABC15 that Richard also told their officers of the familial connection at the initial scene.

ACSO later confirmed to ABC15 that Richard is the father of Rebekah.

