Man dies one week after four people were shot in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man who was shot in downtown Phoenix one week ago has died of his injuries, police announced Sunday.

Phoenix police said the man, 21-year-old Eyosiyas Belema Jote, died from his injuries at the hospital on Saturday.

He was one of four people who were shot near 1st and Washington streets early on the morning of December 28.

A day after the shooting, police announced that 22-year-old Keon Joubert had been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Just before 2:30 a.m. on the 28th, off-duty officers were in the area when they heard about a half dozen gunshots, court documents show.

Those officers located a small group of people along with four victims.

The other three victims all reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they will be consulting with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office regarding potential charges now that one of the victims has died.