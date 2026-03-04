Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man dies after being shot by Mohave County Sheriff's deputies in Golden Valley

MCSO says flames were seen inside the residence as deputies began taking gunfire from the man
GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ — A man has died after he was reportedly shot by Mohave County Sheriff's deputies during a standoff in Golden Valley on Wednesday morning.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says they were called to a property in Golden Valley just before 8:30 a.m. to attempt to locate and arrest a man suspected of committing a domestic violence aggravated assault a few hours earlier.

When deputies contacted the man, he barricaded himself inside a trailer on the property and told deputies he was armed.

Shortly after the barricade situation began, deputies saw flames inside the residence and reportedly began taking gunshots from the man.

Deputies then returned fire, striking the suspect.

MCSO says at this point, the trailer was fully engulfed in flames, and deputies dragged the man away from the burning trailer.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No deputies were hurt during the incident.

The Bullhead City Police Department will investigate the shooting.

