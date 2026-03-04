Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
WeatherImpact Earth

Actions

SRP and Tempe join forces to restore shade and protect against future storms

Months after a powerful microburst tore through Tempe last October, crews with Salt River Project (SRP) and the City of Tempe are planting 114 new trees, including in areas hit hardest by the storm.
SRP and Tempe join forces to restore shade and protect against future storms
Posted

TEMPE, AZ — Months after a powerful microburst tore through Tempe last October, crews with Salt River Project (SRP) and the City of Tempe are planting 114 new trees, including in areas hit hardest by the storm.

The winds, which reached 70 to 90 miles per hour, damaged hundreds of homes and knocked down more than 500 trees on city property. This effort isn’t just about replacing what was lost, it’s about planting smarter. Native trees are going in safer locations, away from power lines, to provide fast-growing shade, while high-risk trees are being removed to prevent future outages.

ABC15 Meteorologist Justin Hobbs takes us behind the scenes of the planting effort to show how Tempe is rebuilding stronger and greener ahead of the next monsoon season.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen