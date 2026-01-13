Arizona lawmakers prioritize child welfare reforms after three tragic deaths

PHOENIX — Arizona legislators are making Department of Child Safety reform a top priority this session following three high-profile child murders that exposed failures in the state's safety net for abused and neglected children.

The legislative push comes after the deaths of Emily Pike, Rebekah Baptiste, and Zariah Dodd prompted investigations into systemic problems within Arizona's child welfare system. Lawmakers from both parties say they're committed to finding solutions to protect the state's most vulnerable children.

On Monday, the opening day of the 2026 legislative session, Senate Minority Leader Priya Sundareshan, D-Tucson, acknowledged the tragedies.

"I know those are absolutely tragic incidents that occurred, and DCS is working to ensure the practices are better," Sundareshan said.

Republican lawmakers are also calling for significant changes to how the department operates.

"What we've seen with DCS is that the traditional logic hasn't worked," Republican State Sen. Jake Hoffman said. "Doing more of the failed same isn't really a viable solution." Hoffman, chairman of the Arizona Freedom Caucus, said DCS needs new leadership.

State Rep. Rachel Keshel, R-Tucson, said a House committee plans to hold hearings to scrutinize the agency's operations.

"We are starting off in the Government Committee this year with DCS putting DCS under a microscope," Keshel said.

At least nine legislative bills have already been introduced targeting specific areas for improvement. Here are the bill numbers and names:

HB2018 DCS; reporting; financial incentives; prohibition

HB2035 DCS; kinship care placement; requirement

HB2041 Child neglect; financial resources; exception

SB1081 DCS cases; attorney appearances

SB1125 DCS; memorandum of understanding; tribes

SB1126 DCS caseworkers; schools; required disclosures

SB1127 Duty to report; abuse; neglect

SB1146 DCS; periodic review hearing; report

SB1149 DCS; periodic review hearings

One proposal, HB2035, aims to place fewer foster children in group homes and increase kinship care placements with relatives and friends.

"Especially older kids that get put with relatives and friends, they don't have as much propensity to run away they settle a lot more easily," Keshel said. "Whereas if they are put into a group home, that's where a lot of these, especially teenage kids, are running away from the group home, and then they are really getting trafficked and on the street."

Another bill, SB1125, involves improving communication with tribal child welfare agencies. This comes after San Carlos Apache teen Emily Pike disappeared from a DCS-licensed group home in Mesa and was later found murdered.

State Sen. Theresa Hatathlie said she's heard excuses about respecting tribal sovereignty that prevent proper coordination.

"One of the actions will be to ensure that DCS gives a report card to the tribe, and from the tribes' side, for them to exhaust all avenues to vet these group homes," Hatathlie said.

Several lawmakers emphasized the need for better communication and partnerships between DCS, communities, police, and other government agencies, especially in cases when foster children go missing. They also stressed the importance of bipartisan cooperation.

"If partisanship holds anything up, I am willing to work behind the scenes to make sure we do something on the administrative level," State Sen. Kiana Sears, D-Mesa, said.

One key question remains: how much new legislation is actually needed versus simply ensuring the Department of Child Safety follows laws and regulations already on the books.

Meanwhile, Governor Katie Hobbs did not mention DCS reforms as part of her legislative agenda. However, the Governor's Office of Youth, Faith and Families announced $180,000 in grants to nonprofit groups that assist victims of child abuse and neglect.

