New police report released in connection to teen violence case in Gilbert

GILBERT, AZ — ABC15 has obtained a new police report connected to a teen violence case in Gilbert.

The attack happened in December 2022 at the In-N-Out Burger in Gilbert. Connor Jarnagan was injured in an assault that police said involved brass knuckles. Two teenagers were later arrested, and one of them has since been charged in multiple teen violence cases.

A newly obtained police report details Snapchat messages between some of the suspects accused of being involved in the assault. Those messages allegedly show teens not only bragging about the assault but also questioning whether they should become an "official gang."

According to the report, someone even suggested going on a "cop killing spree." The messages also included one person referencing being involved in more than 30 assaults.

After reading the police report, ABC15 asked Gilbert police what action they took in early 2023 when those messages were discovered.

The department said in a statement on Tuesday that the teens who allegedly exchanged those messages were thoroughly investigated, and Gilbert PD disputes their claim that they were tied to more than 30 assaults. The department also told ABC15 there was no evidence of any gang activity.

Since the assault, Jarnagan has used his voice to spark change when it comes to brass knuckles. Gilbert and Chandler both passed new ordinances banning the sale or possession of brass knuckles for minors. Both take effect in those municipalities later this month.

Connor Jarnagan's family shared a statement with ABC15 Tuesday night:

“We’re disappointed and disturbed after reading through the police report. It clearly shows there were major red flags with this group of teenage thugs who went on to continue to terrorize teens in the East Valley, even after we were able to prosecute one of them. We continue to hope that justice is served in each of the cases, and we look forward to the next Arizona legislative session where we plan to pursue a brass knuckles ban once again.”