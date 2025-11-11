Gilbert hosts first of three listening sessions on rising water bills

GILBERT, AZ — Monday night, the town of Gilbert invited residents to voice their frustrations over skyrocketing water bills that have left some homeowners paying hundreds of dollars more than expected.

The meeting was the first of three sessions organized by the town after months of complaints from residents who say their bills have increased dramatically since a new utility billing system was implemented and rates were raised, issues ABC15 has covered extensively.

Barbara Colvin, who has lived in Gilbert for 11 years, described how her monthly bill has climbed steadily over the past year and a half.

"In the last year and a half, it went from $89 to $130 to $162, and that's not counting the proposed increase that they have for next April," Colvin said. "I'm angry. I'm angry."

The town has brought in third-party auditors to examine water meters after residents complained about unusually high bills. Council members and experts on water conservation, meters and billing issues attended Monday's session to hear directly from residents.

Gilbert Mayor Scott Anderson acknowledged that the rollout of the new utility billing system could have been handled better. However, he said many residents were able to resolve billing issues within minutes during the meeting.

"In a council meeting, we can't respond, and I know that is frustrating to them and now we can work with them and respond," Anderson said. "Part of this process was just giving them a chance to say what's on their mind, which is important."

While some billing problems may be resolved through the audit process, Anderson said rate increases are unavoidable due to rising costs.

"The cost of water is the cost of water, and we have to be able to deliver good clean water to our residents and there's a cost associated with that," Anderson said.

The town has hired additional utility department staff to help residents with billing questions. However, some residents remain skeptical about whether the sessions will lead to meaningful change.

"I feel like it was listened to, but I don't feel like anything is going to come from it," Colvin said.

Long-time resident Bruce Levitch, who has lived in Gilbert for 23 years, said he was satisfied with the attention officials showed for his concerns, but he did mention worry about how the water bill crisis could affect the town's appeal to potential new home buyers.

"Wherever you live, without water you don't exist so we're in a very catch 22 situation," Levitch said. "The water bill is $500 to $700 and your mortgage is $3,000? People are going to say, 'let's look elsewhere,' It won't be the town of Gilbert."

The town plans to hold two additional listening sessions to continue gathering resident feedback on the water billing issues.

Date: Saturday, November 15 | 9:00-11:00 AM

Location and Time: Water Tower Plaza

45 W. Page Ave, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Date: Wednesday, December 3 | 10:00 AM–1:00 PM

Location: Santan Vista Water Treatment Plant

3695 E. Ocotillo Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85298

Facility tours will be provided

You can register for upcoming listening sessions here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.