Mercedes Vega's family in court Monday for armed robbery case

MARICOPA COUNTY — On Monday the family of a Valley murder victim was back in court, but they still don't know who killed the 22-year-old.

It's been almost a year and a half since Mercedes Vega was found dead in a burning car off I-10. While MCSO continues to investigate her murder case, Vega's parents spent time in court for a different case from 2020 where Vega was also the victim.

"She deserves to still be here," said Vega's mom Erika Pillsbury.

Vega's parents, Tom and Erika Pillsbury, have been pushing for justice for their daughter. The two, along with friends of Vega, have spoken out as they wait for answers.

"It'll be 18 months, the day after tomorrow that she's been gone," said Erika.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said the 22-year-old was found in a burning car off I-10 near Tonopah in April 2023, but that car wasn't her own. Vega's parents told ABC15 that their daughter's car was dumped not far from where she was living in Tempe.

"She deserves justice so much," said Erika. "Especially for all that she went through and endured, from the bleach in her throat to the gunshot in her arm."

Vega's parents believe their daughter was taken from her Tempe apartment complex parking garage. Just last week, the sheriff's office confirmed to ABC15 that DNA from blood found in that garage was a match to Mercedes. Back in August, MCSO said for the first time detectives had identified persons of interest in the case.

"I feel that they are close," said Erika. "They haven't said that exactly, but I can hear the anticipation when I speak to them."

But Vega's family was back in court Monday for a different case. Court documents show in October of 2020, Vega was the victim of an armed robbery in Phoenix.

"I was immediately with her, and I was with her for days after that," said Erika. "And I watched her be so afraid."

Erika said her daughter ultimately picked suspect Cudjoe Young out of a lineup and even prepared a victim's impact statement before she was killed.

"This was the very first time I saw Mr. Young in person," said Erika about going to court on October 14.

After years of moving through the courts, the 28-year-old suspect's attorney gave an update to the Judge on Monday.

"The parties are still negotiating, but were also planning for the trial date that is currently set," said attorney Burges McCowan." We should know by Thanksgiving if this case is going to settle or not."

It was a short day in court, with a current trial date set in January. So far, Young has pleaded not guilty in the armed robbery case.

"There's certain days that are harder than others, and my husband and I both felt a sense of relief today," said Erika.

She's hopeful an end for the robbery case is around the corner. Young will be back in court on November 18.

MCSO confirmed back in August that Young was out of custody but on an ankle monitor when Vega was murdered. There is no known connection between Young and the murder case. Cudjoe is facing a long list of other charges outside of Vega's robbery case.

