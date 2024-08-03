Family of murder victim prepares to fight in armed robbery case

The mystery of who killed Mercedes Vega is full of twists and turns. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said the 22-year-old was found dead in a burning car off I-10 near Tonopah on April 17, 2023. Her parents, Tom and Erika Pillsbury, have been fighting for answers ever since.

"It's been really hard," said Erika. "I wake up every morning, and I realize my child was murdered."

Tom told ABC15 he and his wife will not be quiet until someone is convicted of murdering Vega.

The Pillsburys believe their daughter was taken from her Tempe apartment complex parking garage, and said her own car was dumped not far from where she was living.

"She was tortured, and she was ultimately burned alive," said Erika.

For the first time, MCAO confirmed a video, that appears to show Vega walking in her apartment's parking garage, is part of their investigation. Family told ABC15 they believe it shows the last time Vega was seen alive on April 16, 2023. MCSO also told ABC15 Detectives have identified persons of interest in the case.

"The one thing that helps us a lot is that we have to be our daughter's voice," said Tom.

As they wait for answers, Vega's parents are preparing to fight for justice in another case.

Court documents show in October of 2020 Vega was the victim of an armed robbery in Phoenix years before her murder.

"She was 19 years old," said Erika. "She was a teenager. And it was a horrifying, terrifying experience for her."

Vega's parents said that prompted the 22-year-old to move to a new apartment in Tempe. Erika said her daughter ultimately picked suspect Cudjoe Young out of a line-up and prepared a victim's impact statement before she was killed. That robbery case, years later, is still moving through court.

"My wife wants to read the impact statement and be there," said Tom. "And yeah, he because he needs to pay the consequences."

MCSO told ABC15 they are aware of the case and confirmed Young was out of custody, but on an ankle monitor, when Vega was murdered. Currently, there is no known connection between Young and Vega's murder.

"I love her, and I wish she was here," said Erika. "And I hate what she went through in both instances."

Her parents are hoping to raise awareness and protect others as they fight for Vega.

Young's robbery trial is currently set for October.