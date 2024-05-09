New 911 calls and report released in Mercedes Vegas murder case

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office released new 911 calls and an initial incident report in the Mercedes Vega case. The 22-year-old was found in a burning car in April 2023. Over a year later the family still has no answers.

"The pain of losing your child is the worst pain you could ever experience ever," said Vega's mom Erika Pillsbury.

Vega's parents Erika and Tom Pillsbury spoke with ABC15 as they grapple with that pain. This week, the couple are in Hawaii to remember their daughter.

"I'm hoping and praying that when we do spread her ashes in two days that it will be peace knowing that she is where she wanted to be," said Tom.

It's been over a year after Vega was killed and there are still no arrests.

"We've had no closure and very little peace," said Erika.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said the 22-year-old was found in a burning car off of Interstate 10 near Tonopah in April 2023, but that car wasn't her own.

MERCEDES VEGA: We did track down the person who says they are the former owner of the car Mercedes was found in. She says these are pictures from the last time she saw Chevy Malibu in 2022 when it was totaled. She said MCSO has not reached out to her. It was mentioned in the… https://t.co/4xqkDNsfbz pic.twitter.com/LEGd9wMauJ — Ashley Holden (@ashleyvholden) May 9, 2024

"My child is dead," said Erika at a walk to honor Vega in April. "She was burned alive. She had bleach in her throat."

“Trying to report a car fire it’s off on the side of I-10,” said a 911 caller in newly released audio from MCSO.

MERCEDES VEGA: 911 calls along with an initial incident report have been released by MCSO in the #MercedesVega case. I spoke with her parents today who are pushing for answers and arrests. Mercedes (who was 22-years-old) was found in a burning car off of I-10 near Tonopah in… pic.twitter.com/uDqpeH0ypD — Ashley Holden (@ashleyvholden) May 9, 2024

That caller, who was a passing truck driver, said he saw flames inside the car.

"I believe I saw at least one person outside, yes," the caller told the 911 operator.

The report said multiple agencies ended up at the scene, along with first responders. It also said the car that Vega was found in was a 2018 Chevy Malibu.

Vega's parents told ABC15 their daughter's car was found near First Street and Farmer Avenue in Tempe, not far from where she was living.

Her parents said they were aware MCSO was going to release the 911 calls. They hope that, in the future, the Sheriff's Office will release more information or a call to the public that would help the case.

"Well if you're gonna release something, why don't you release the video of her walking to her garage?" asked Erika.

They believe their daughter was taken from her apartment complex parking garage. The two even showed ABC15 surveillance video that’s now on flyers they’ve put up.

"Where's the investigation? Where's our closure? Where's our justice?" asked Erika.

Vega's parents told ABC15 they don't think enough is being done in their daughter's case. Family and friends continue to push for information and answers.

ABC15 reached out to MCSO Wednesday to ask if there are any updates or any persons of interest. MCSO said they were working on a response. ABC15 also asked why a report detailing the investigation was not released, they said this was "in order to avoid compromising the ongoing investigation."

The Sheriff's Office shared some information in April as family and friends held a walk to honor Vega.