Scottsdale Quarter acquired, new owner plans $100 million in capital improvements

The real estate firm founded by Arizona tech billionaire George Kurtz has made another major Valley investment.

Kurtz's FalconEye Ventures has acquired the 755,000-square-foot Scottsdale Quarter mixed-use development, according to a June 26 announcement. The company is now planning a $100 million capital campaign that will include an expansion of its Class-A office offerings. It has partnered with shopping center operator Vestar to oversee operations at the development.

FalconEye Ventures declined to comment on the sale price.

“Scottsdale Quarter is a powerful asset with even greater future potential as a magnet retail destination and a hub for breakthrough technology companies,” said Kurtz in a statement. “This acquisition aligns with our commitment to investing in and developing leading mixed-use properties that serve as catalysts for innovative companies and economic growth.”

