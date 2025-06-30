Cause of death revealed in Emily Pike case

The Pinal County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the cause of 14-year-old Emily Pike’s death.

The San Carlos Apache teen was reported missing from her Mesa group home in January. Weeks later, in February, Pike was found dead along US 60 northeast of Globe.

The Pinal County ME said Emily's cause of death was "homicidal violence with blunt head trauma." ABC15 was told this means they were both contributing factors.

ABC15 was told the full medical examiner's report is still restricted.

Gila County has a partnership with Pinal County, which is why their medical examiner has been working on this case.

The Gila County Sheriff's Office is the lead agency investigating the teen's death. Other agencies are part of a task force working on the case, including the FBI and the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

At last check, GCSO told ABC15 they had not identified a suspect or a person of interest. Earlier this month, ABC15 was told search warrants were served on a residential structure, a vehicle, and a storage trailer.

We were told items were taken from those locations and sent away for "analysis."

Officials are offering rewards for information leading to an arrest in the case. Over the weekend, Silent Witness and the Arizona Department of Public Safety offered an additional $25,000 to the reward. The total reward is now up to $200,000. By calling 480-Witness (480-TESTIGO) or going to Silentwitness.org and leaving an electronic tip, you can help solve this murder.