Search warrants served in Emily Pike case but still no arrest made

The Gila County Sheriff's Office, the lead agency investigating Emily Pike's case, sent a major investigative update Thursday night.

There have been no arrests in the case of the San Carlos Apache teen who was found dead on Feb. 14 after being reported missing from her Mesa group home.

GCSO sent ABC15 an update saying search warrants had been served, items sent off for testing, and there was a person of interest who was interviewed.

"Over the past few weeks, with the assistance of the FBI, there have been search warrants served on a residential structure, a vehicle, and a storage trailer," said Lt. James Lahti with GCSO. "Items seized from those locations have been sent to the laboratory for analysis to determine if there may be links to Emily Pike’s Investigation. A person of interest was contacted and interviewed, but nothing that leads us to believe he is our suspect."

GCSO also said that they are following up on leads and there has been data collected. ABC15 was told they couldn't release what that data was, but that it is being reviewed.

This comes just days after Mesa Police released new body camera video from the night Emily disappeared. It showed a Mesa Police officer taking the report.

More body camera video also showed Sept. 20, 2023. It documented one of the three times Emily was previously reported missing from her group home, operated by Sacred Journey.

That footage showed her asking to talk to her mom and telling officers she wanted to go live with family.

There is a combined $175,000 reward for information in Emily's case.