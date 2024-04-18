Family and friends push for answers one year after Mercedes Vega murder

PHOENIX, AZ — It's been one year since Mercedes Vega was murdered and found in a burning car off Interstate 10 near Tonopah. As of Wednesday, there have still been no arrests in the case, but the 22-year-old's family has not stopped pushing for justice. Loved ones came together to walk in downtown Phoenix to honor Vega and call for action from the Maricopa County Sheriff's office.

"I do believe there's more to the story than what they are telling us," said Vega's dad Tom Pillsbury.

Her parents and loved ones are still grieving and searching for answers.

"There's no reason that a year later we have nothing," said friend Makenzie Lockhart.

What they do know is Vega was murdered.

"My child is dead," said Vega's mom Erika Pillsbury. "She was burned alive. She had bleach in her throat."

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said the car Vega was found inside was not her car. Vega's parents told ABC15 that her vehicle was ultimately found dumped in the area near First and Farmer streets in Tempe. MCSO said her car was found about a mile from where Vega was living at the time.

"It's hard to put into words," said Vega's longtime friend Alahzay Rossi. "It's hard to believe she's gone."

Vega's family believes some of her final moments were caught on video as the 22-year-old was in her apartment parking garage. Her parents even gave ABC15 surveillance video, freeze frames from that video are now on flyers that the group hung during their walk on Wednesday.

"I miss my daughter so much," said Tom. "I'm angry. I'm frustrated."

As family and friends demand action and better communication from MCSO, the Sheriff's Office released a few new details on Tuesday. Investigators learned through interviews that Vega had abruptly canceled her plans the night before she was found dead. MCSO said she told someone she was going to work. Vega's family told ABC15 that she worked as a dancer at a club a few nights a week.

The sheriff's office also said, for the first time, that they have surveillance video from where Vega's car was found.

"I've always said to her I got her back," said Tom. "It will not become yesterday's news."

Her family and friends said they wouldn't stop fighting and described Vega as giving and a light to the world.

"Everyone today is matching Mercedes' loyalty," said Jelena Gamboa.

MCSO also told ABC15 they executed search warrants on numerous accounts and devices, but there are still no arrests.

There is a $2,000 Silent Witness reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Maricopa County Sheriff Russ Skinner provided a statement after the walk ended at MCSO headquarters Wednesday.

“I am shook and outraged by the senseless murder of Mercedes Vega. Our homicide detectives are continually collaborating with local and federal agencies to pursue justice for Mercedes in effort to bring the closure her family and our community deserves,” said Sheriff Skinner. “Communication and the exchange of information among MCSO and partner agencies are crucial in this on-going investigation. Our dedicated detectives are committed to resolving this case, and we recognize the urgent need for justice shared by our community.”