LIST: 37 unsolved homicide cases from 2023 in the Valley

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety’s statewide crime statistics, while overall homicide rates were lower, hundreds of people were killed this year in the Valley.

Silent Witness has dozens of listed homicide cases from 2023 that have yet to be solved.

Who is responsible for these deaths?

If you have any information on any of these cases, contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish).

Michael Anthony Amarillas

Silent Witness On Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at approximately 10:22 a.m., the unidentified suspect entered the 45-year-old victim’s apartment and shot the victim. The victim, Michael Anthony Amarillas, died from his injuries. The suspect fled in a Silver 2013-2023 Jeep Gladiator with large tires and dark rims. Investigators are seeking any information regarding this incident.





Suspect: Hispanic or Native American male, 5'6"-5'10", 200-240 lbs and a white construction helmet

Michael Anthony Amarillas, 45, was shot inside his apartment near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road. Police say he was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and later died. Read the original story here.

Giaginette Brown

Silent Witness Between Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 11:00 p.m. and Sunday, September 3, 2023, at 1:00 a.m., the victim, 15-year-old Giaginette Brown, also known as Gia, was asleep inside her residence and struck by random gunfire that occurred outside her residence. Investigators are seeking any information regarding this incident.



Suspect: Unknown

"I feel like the house is empty. I just want her back," said Terri Smith, Brown's aunt, to ABC15 after the shooting. "We are not going to forget about Gia. Gia laid in her bed Saturday night and was murdered while she slept." Read more about the case here.

Joshua Carter

Silent Witness On Friday, October 20, 2023, at approximately 2:13 a.m., 18-year-old Joshua Carter was walking with an unknown male northbound on North 19th Drive approaching West Morningside Drive. At some point, it is believed the male, with Joshua, shot him and fled southbound on North 19th Drive. The unknown suspect then possibly jumped fences of a home on the east side of the street and then an unknown direction of travel. Investigators are seeking any information regarding this incident.



Suspect: Unknown

Police say they received a report of a shooting near 19th Avenue and Union Hills Drive around 3 a.m. in October. When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot. He has since been identified as 18-year-old Joshua Carter. Read the original story here.

Daniel Cassidy

Silent Witness On Sunday, May 7, 2023, at approximately 5:27 a.m., Officers responded to 3200 East Cactus Road referencing a call of an unknown trouble, which indicated a male was found in the parking lot bleeding. Officers arrived on scene and located the victim, 66-year-old Daniel Cassidy, in the parking lot with obvious signs of trauma. Phoenix Fire pronounced the victim deceased. Investigators are seeking any information regarding this incident.



Suspect: Male, wearing a red hoodie, black backpack, black shorts and white shoes.

Police said they found 66-year-old Daniel Cassidy with obvious signs of trauma. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Read the original story here.

Raul "Chito" Chavez

Silent Witness On Saturday, June 17, 2023, 41-year-old Raul Chavez was shot in his vehicle at 3549 West McDowell Road, parked next to the red-lifted pickup truck. Three males exited the truck and spoke to the victim. At least one of the suspects fired into the vehicle, striking Raul, who succumbed to his injuries. Trying to verify who drove or owned the pickup truck in June of 2023 in Arizona.



Suspect: Hispanic Male 2016 Red Chevy Silverado ZWR-75-13 - Lifted Red Chevy pickup truck with black wheels and a Mexico plate

Officials say early information indicates Chavez was in a fight with "unknown suspects" in the parking lot before the shooting happened. Read the original story here.

John Doe, later identified as Geoffrey Rugwiro

Silent Witness On Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at approximately 1:56 a.m., Phoenix Police responded to a dumpster fire in the area of 1100 W. Madison Street. Investigators found a deceased body inside the dumpster and are seeking assistance in identifying the suspect and any information leading to the identification of the victim.





Suspect: Unknown

The victim in this case has been identified by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office as Geoffrey Rugwiro. Two people were originally arrested in the case. One of the men is facing charges, while the other was released. Read more of the original reporting here.

Justin Finch

Silent Witness On Sunday, January 8, 2023, 32-year-old Justin Finch was found deceased in an apartment near 4500 North Black Canyon Access Road. Investigators are seeking any information regarding the homicide.



Suspect: Unknown

Officers were first called to investigate an injured person's report at the apartment. When they arrived, 32-year-old Justin Finch was found dead with a gunshot wound. Read the original story.

Brittany Gutierrez-Bugarin

Silent Witness On Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at about 12:38 a.m., an unknown suspect driving west on Interstate 10 Freeway approaching 83rd Avenue was involved in a road rage altercation with the victim’s vehicle. The suspect fired a handgun at the victim and hit the front seat passenger, Brittany Gutierrez-Bugarin. Brittany did not survive her injuries. The suspect was last seen driving either west on the I-10 Freeway or exiting 83rd Avenue in an unknown direction. DPS investigators are seeking any help in identifying the man responsible for the tragic loss of 18-year-old Brittany Esmeralda Gutierrez-Bugarin.



Suspect: Unknown Black male in a Silver or Gray Chrysler car with black rims (Possibly a Chrysler 200 or Sebring)

The woman's family said her boyfriend was driving at the time and called 911 after the shooting. "He tried to do everything he could to save her," said Alexa Torres, Bugarin's sister. Read the original story here.

Karrissa Danyelle Hamilton

Silent Witness On Sunday, February 5, 2023, at approximately 10:00 p.m., Karrissa Hamilton was found deceased inside her vehicle, a gray Nissan Altima. Karrissa’s vehicle was found parked with the engine running on the southeast side of the Steele Indian School Park. Investigators are seeking any information regarding this incident.



Suspect: Unknown



Officers were called to the area near Central Avenue and Indian School Road around 11 p.m. one February night. A woman was found at the scene with a gunshot wound and she was later pronounced dead. Read the original reporting here.

Luisa Cardenas Hendricsen

Silent Witness Phoenix Police are attempting to identify and locate the depicted person of interest referencing the homicide of Luisa Hendricsen that occurred on Sunday, April 9, 2023, in the area of 83rd Avenue and Indian School Rd. Investigators are seeking information regarding this incident.



Suspect: Unknown, possible Hispanic male, thin build, wearing a black hooded jacket, black face mask, distressed skinny jeans and black & white Nike high-top shoes.

Anthony Jones

Silent Witness On Sunday, February 26, 2023, at approximately 3:00 a.m., a newer model black Chevy Camaro was being driven by an unknown person southbound on 71st Drive and approached a group of friends who were walking to their vehicle. The driver of the Camaro stopped abruptly in the street and multiple shots were fired from inside the vehicle striking two victims. One victim sustained fatal injuries and the second victim sustained minor injuries. The driver of the Camaro continued southbound out of the neighborhood. The gunfire also struck several vehicles in the neighborhood and an occupied residence. Investigators are seeking any assistance regarding this incident.



Suspect: Hispanic male

Omari King

Silent Witness On Saturday, December 9, 2023, at approximately 11:10 p.m. Omari King contacted three unknown males, two black males, and one Hispanic male, standing in the southeast corner of the complex. Omari spoke to the males, asking what they were doing on the property, and one of the black males responded with a rhetorical question. After the black male responded, the victim turned to run away from the three males and was shot several times, ultimately succumbing to his injuries. Investigators are seeking any information regarding this incident.



Suspect: 3 Unknown Suspects 1: Unknown Hispanic Male, 18 years old, 6'0", 180 lbs., brown hair, clean shaven, black pants, black jacket, dark colored slides, short face haircut. 2: Unknown, Black Male, 18 years old, 5'6", 150 lbs., black hoodie, black pants, yellow/white/black shoes. 3: Unknown Black Male, 18 years old, 5'8", 150 lbs., black pants, black shoes, green jacket with hood.

Samuel Lamas Jr.

Silent Witness On June 20, 2023, at approximately 5:11 a.m., Officers responded to the area of 22nd Street and Thomas Road in reference to shots fired. Officers discovered a victim who was shot multiple times lying in a dirt area along the west side of the Grand canal trail. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. Investigators are seeking any information regarding this incident.



Suspect: Unknown

Tyler Langlais

Silent Witness On Monday, October 30, 2023, at approximately 2:00 a.m., the victim Tyler Langlais was shot while driving in his white BMW SUV near the intersection of 48th Street and McDowell Road. Tyler died as a result of his injuries. Investigators are looking for anyone who may have information regarding this incident.



Suspect: Unknown

Quinton Letcher

Silent Witness On Sunday, March 19, 2023, at approximately 11:52 p.m., the victim, Quinton Letcher, was in the area of 31st Avenue and Indian School Road and was stabbed by an unknown suspect. The victim died from his injuries. Investigators are seeking any information regarding this incident.



Suspect: Unknown White Male, 6'0", wearing a multi-colored cap with black pom pom, red shirt and dark jeans.

Aloysius Mamattah

Silent Witness On Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at approximately 1:46 a.m., the victim, 28-year-old Aloysius Mamattah, was shot and killed in the parking lot of 5612 N 27th Avenue. The pictured subject is a person of interest in the investigation. Investigators are seeking any information regarding this incident.

Rayshaun “Ray” McCune

Silent Witness On Monday, October 2, 2023, at approximately 8:47 p.m., Phoenix Police Officers responded to an Apartment Complex located at 3840 N. 43rd Avenue regarding a shooting. When officers arrived they located the victim, 30-year-old Rayshaun “Ray” McCune, with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim did not survive his injuries and was pronounced at the scene. Investigators are seeking any information regarding this incident.



Suspect: Unknown

Ramiro Melendez-Lopez

Silent Witness On Sunday, February 12, 2023, at approximately 10:42 p.m., Ramiro Lopez’s white Mercury Grand Marquis drove East through 4100 West Osborn Road next to a grey sedan with black rims, tinted windows, and loud exhaust. Two to three male occupants of the grey sedan fired several rounds at the Grand Marquis, striking and killing Ramiro. The grey sedan fled Southbound on 41st Avenue and is outstanding. Investigators are seeking any information regarding this incident.



Suspect: Unknown Vehicle: Grey sedan with black rims, tinted windows, and loud exhaust

Austen (AJ) Mole aka “Prince Azlynn”

Silent Witness On Friday, March 31, 2023, 25-year-old Austen Mole was found in the canal near 1900 East Park Street. An autopsy was completed, and the cause of death was ruled a homicide. Investigators are seeking any information regarding this case.



Suspect: Unknown

George Morgan

Silent Witness On Saturday, November 11, 2023, between 1900 and 1945 hours, George Morgan was critically injured after getting into a physical altercation with his brother while at their shared residence. George disappeared the same time his brother left the residence and has not been seen or heard from since. Investigators are seeking any information on this incident.



Suspect: Michael Morgan (Brother)

Edgar Peralta

Silent Witness On Sunday, May 14, 2023, at approximately 3:00 a.m., Edgar Peralta was at a party at 1545 E. Ardmore Road. A fight broke out from the neighboring party at 1537 E. Ardmore Road that carried over to Edgar’s party. People from both parties fought and an unknown person brandished a firearm and fatally shot Edgar. Investigators are seeking any information regarding this incident.

Suspect: Unknown

David Perez

Silent Witness On Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at approximately 6:00 a.m., Officers responded to a shooting at 2540 W. Maryland Ave. Officers located 21-year-old David Perez in the courtyard of the complex suffering from a gunshot wound. Perez was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Investigators are seeking any information regarding this incident.



Suspect: Unknown

Daniel Perez

Silent Witness On Saturday, March 18, 2023, Phoenix Police responded to a subject shot at 1826 West Ocotillo Road. When officers arrived, they located the victim, 40-year-old Daniel Perez, inside an apartment with several gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The suspect was described as an unknown male wearing dark clothing and armed with a firearm. Investigators are seeking any information regarding this incident.



Suspect: Unknown male

Isaiah Petite

Silent Witness On Sunday, October 29, 2023, at approximately 10:07 p.m., the victim Isaiah Petite was shot and killed in the area of 1500 W. Maricopa Street. Investigators are seeking any information regarding this crime.



Suspect: Unknown

Esdras Ramirez III

Silent Witness On Monday, September 18, 2023, at approximately 4:00 a.m., witnesses heard multiple gunshots in the area of 6600 N 37th Avenue. Officers arrived and found the victim, 31-year-old Esdras Ramirez III, lying in the middle of the street with multiple gunshot wounds. Phoenix Police and Phoenix Fire provided aid to the victim who eventually succumbed to his injuries. Investigators are seeking any information regarding this incident.



Suspect: Unknown

Desiree Rivas

Silent Witness On Sunday, May 14, 2023, at approximately 12:10 a.m., the victim, 17-year-old Desiree Rivas, was leaving a graduation party in the area of 91st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Rd when she was struck by gunfire and killed. Investigators are seeking any information regarding this incident.



Suspect: Unknown

Zakee Amir Shelton

Silent Witness On Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 2:02 a.m., an unknown subject shot and killed 21-year-old Zakee Amir Shelton while at 10800 West Olive Avenue in Peoria Arizona. The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival. Investigators are seeking any information regarding this homicide.



Suspect: Unknown

Leibby Jeannette Smith



Suspect: Unknown On Sunday, April 16, 2023, at approximately 1:33 a.m., police were called to 4320 W. Thomas Road (La Pupusa Loca) bar for a drive-by shooting. Officers arrived and discovered two female adults shot. Both were transported to a local area hospital. Leibby Jeannette Smith did not survive her injuries. Investigators are seeking any information regarding this incident. Suspect: Unknown

Curtis Starkenburg

Silent Witness On Thursday, August 31, 2023, at approximately 4:30 a.m., Curtis Starkenburg was standing by his van on N. 9th Street when an unknown vehicle drove past him, stopped, turned around, and drove back to Curtis. Curtis was shot, ultimately succumbing to his injuries. Please provide any information on the vehicle in the area or person(s) involved in this incident.



Suspect: Unknown males (2) (Right) Red car and person (s) may have been involved in this incident,

Bobby Thomas

Silent Witness On Saturday, September 9, 2023, at approximately 5:00 a.m., the victim, Bobby Thomas was killed while in the area of 20 West Illini Street in Phoenix. Investigators are seeking any information regarding this crime and any witnesses who may have seen what happened.



Suspect: Unknown



Dominic Turnage

Silent Witness On Thursday, August 10, 2023, at approximately 8:45 p.m., the victim, 33-year-old Dominic Turnage, and the suspect were having a conversation when the suspect stabbed the victim. The victim was transported to the hospital and died from his injuries. The suspect was seen leaving in a Silver Toyota Camry. Investigators are seeking any information regarding this crime.

Suspect: Hispanic Male, black shirt, tan or gray pants

Tytwin Tye

Silent Witness On Sunday, May 14, 2023, between 2:00 a.m. – 4:30 a.m., the victim, 32-year-old Tytwin Tye, was killed in the vicinity of 17th Avenue and Sherman. Investigators are seeking any information regarding this incident.



Suspect: Unknown

Mercedes Vega

Silent Witness In the early morning hours of Monday, April 17, 2023, at about 12:30 a.m., The Department of Public Safety (DPS) received a 9-1-1 call of a vehicle on fire outside of Tonopah near I-10 Freeway and Milepost 85. The fire department extinguished the fire and found 22-year-old Mercedes Vega inside deceased. MCSO Homicide Detectives responded and assumed the investigation. Detectives are seeking help with understanding what led up to this violent murder and identifying who is responsible.

Suspect: Unknown

John Henry White III (AKA: Blue)

Silent Witness On Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at approximately 12:15 a.m. John White was shot by an unknown individual in the area of 27th Avenue and Hazelwood Street. Investigators are seeking any information regarding this incident.

Suspect: Unknown

Brandon White

Silent Witness On Saturday, September 23, 2023, at approximately 2:19 p.m., Phoenix Police Officers responded to the area of 27th Avenue and Thunderbird Road regarding a shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim Brandon White and determined that he had been shot and died from his injuries. Investigators are seeking any information regarding this incident.



Suspect: Unknown

Amber Lee Woodby

Silent Witness On Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at approximately 8:11 p.m., the victim was shot and killed in the area of 800 West Madison Street. Investigators are seeking any information regarding this incident.



Suspect: Unknown

Albert Young Jr.

Silent Witness On Sunday, June 11, 2023, at approximately 12:15 a.m., the victim, 16-year-old Albert Young Jr., attended a house party that was advertised via Snapchat. While at the party, the victim got into a physical altercation and was fatally shot. Investigators are seeking any information regarding this incident.

Suspect: Unknown

NOTE: All photos and case information are from Silent Witness.