One dead, one injured after house party shooting near 75th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road

PHOENIX — A man is dead and another man is injured after a shooting at a house party near 75th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road early Sunday morning.

Phoenix police say they responded to the call just after 3 a.m., and when they arrived they found two men with gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to the hospital for treatment, and one of the men died from his injuries.

The other man reportedly does not appear to have life-threatening injuries.

Police have not said if there was a suspect in custody and have not provided details on what led up to the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.