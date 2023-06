PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was reportedly found shot inside a vehicle that had crashed into a west Phoenix building.

Phoenix police say it happened near 35th Avenue and McDowell Road just before 4 a.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle had crashed into a building.

In the vehicle, a man was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No information about a possible suspect has been released.

The crash and shooting remain under investigation.