Teen arrested after drive-by shooting death of 15-year-old Giaginette Brown in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A teen boy has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of 15-year-old Giaginette Brown in September of 2023 in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area of 107th Avenue and Camelback Road around 8 a.m. that day for a report of a shooting.

A drive-by shooting reportedly resulted in several bullets entering the house, including at least one that struck Brown, who was in her bed. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the home was the intended target of the shooting based on Instagram messages exchanged by several teens.

Isaac Orozco, 17, was arrested on January 3 for his involvement in the deadly shooting and booked into juvenile court. Court paperwork shows that police believe Orozco was the driver of the vehicle involved in the shooting. A Maricopa County Grand Jury has since indicted Orozco for two charges, including second-degree murder.

Silent Witness officials also say they're also seeking information on a person of interest in the case. A $2,000 reward for information that leads to the whereabouts and/or indictment of Jason "JJ" Richards is being offered.

Homicide detectives are seeking the whereabouts of Jason “JJ” Richards as a “person of interest” related to the homicide of Giaginette Brown. If you have any information, please call Silent Witness and remain anonymous at 480-WITNESS or leave a tip at https://t.co/hF4eXIMuNA pic.twitter.com/iOF20TT1lV — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) January 18, 2024

Police say the drive-by shooting was recorded by several suspects and posted to social media. Police used those videos in part to identify Orozco and Richards.

It's unclear what involvement police believe Richards had in the shooting.

It's unclear if any other suspects are wanted in this shooting.

Remembering Giaginette Brown

Brown’s family and friends held a vigil in her honor days after her death.

"I feel like the house is empty. I just want her back," said Terri Smith, Brown's aunt. "We are not going to forget about Gia. Gia laid in her bed Saturday night and was murdered while she slept."

At the vigil, family, friends, and teachers shared memories of the teenager.

"An overload of laughter,” said Brown's sister, Paris Holmes. “The constant laughter, the smiles all around you and her always finding a way to bring smiles on our faces no matter what.”